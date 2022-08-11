One of outlaw country’s most gifted songwriters and performers will take the Harvester Performance Center stage in Rocky Mount in November.
Nikki Lane, whose second album, “All or Nothin’,” solidified her sandpaper voice beneath a 10-gallon hat as the new sound and look of outlaw country music, will perform at the Harvester on Wednesday, Nov. 30, at 8 p.m. Doors will open at 7 p.m.
Lane’s third album, “Highway Queen,” blends potent lyrics, unbridled blues guitars and vintage ’60s country-pop swagger. The record begins with a whiskey-soaked homage to Lane’s hometown (“700,000 Rednecks”) and ends on “Forever Lasts Forever,” where Lane mourns a failed marriage.
Many of Lane’s early songs were about the fleetingness of relationships she believed were permanent, she said.
“Love is the most unavoidable thing in the world,” Lane said. “The person you pick could be half set up to destroy your life with their own habits. I’ve certainly experienced that before and taken way too long to get out of that mistake.”
Tickets are available at harvester-music.com.
