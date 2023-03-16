The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has issued notice about a newly discovered phone scam that has victimized a Franklin County resident. The resident recently received a phone call from someone claiming to be an AEP representative and stating that the resident’s electric bill was past due and must be paid to keep the power on. The resident was given specific instructions on how to access a Bit Coin kiosk to deposit money to “pay the bill”.
This is slightly different than the typical gift card purchases or “paying with an account number over the phone” tactics.
The Sheriff’s Office offers the following important tips to keep in mind to avoid becoming a victim of a scam:
Companies will not call you and tell you that you have to pay something over the phone.
Use online portals with secure logins or paper invoices to take care of bill payments.
No legitimate company, business, or agency will ask you to pay a fee via a gift card or Bit Coin.
When in doubt – HANG UP, find the main phone number to that business, call back and ask them to check your account for any discrepancy. If you owe a balance, then that office will be able to confirm for you.
To report a scam to the Sheriff’s Office, call 540-483-3000 or via email at fcso@franklincountyva.gov.
