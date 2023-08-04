VDOT road projects affecting Bedford and Franklin Counties

Forecasted highway projects that may affect travel during the week ahead are provided by the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT). VDOT notes that work schedules and construction project timelines are always subject to change and are weather dependent. New information and changes to current projects are noted in this week’s update.
Bedford County
ROUTE 752 CLOSED FOR FLOODING REPAIRS: Effective Tuesday, July 18, Route 752 (Fontella Road) will be closed due to damage from storms over the past weekend. The damaged section of roadway is located 1.27 miles south of Route 672 (Knight Road) and 0.37 miles north of Route 652 (Walker Road). Drivers will need to seek alternate routes to travel around the closure. This will be a long-term closure with tentative completion date of approximately November 1, 2023.
ROUTE 1595 CLOSURE FOR PIPE REPLACEMENT: Effective Monday, August 7, a section of Route 1595 (Valleywood Drive) will be closed for a pipe replacement. The closure is located 0.18 mile east of Route 1596 (Terry Place) and 0.26 mile west of Route 1527 (Jane Randolph Street), between house numbers 117 & 205 Valleywood Drive. Work is scheduled for completion the afternoon or evening of Friday, August 18, 2023.
ROUTE 608 BRIDGE REPLACEMENT: Work began on September 8, 2022 for a bridge replacement on Route 608 and is currently underway. The bridge is located 0.20 mi south from Route 793 (Watson Road) to 2.30 miles north from Route 122 (Moneta Road). The road is closed and a detour is in place. The road is scheduled to reopen in late fall 2023.
ROUTE 221 INTERSECTION IMPROVEMENTS: A project to improve safety and operations at three signalized intersections is underway. Two intersections are on Route 221 in Bedford County in the Salem District and one is at Route 460 Business (Timberlake Road) and Route 622 (Waterlick Road) in Campbell County in the Lynchburg District. In Bedford County, this project will improve two adjacent signalized intersections in the Forest area on Route 221 at Route 1425 (Graves Mill Road) and at Route 1426 (Gristmill Drive). Most work will be performed during nighttime hours, Monday through Friday, 6 p.m. – 7 a.m. the next morning. Drivers may see shoulder and lane closures during daytime hours on the weekends. The project is expected to be completed in spring 2023.
ROUTE 221 PEDESTRIAN SAFETY IMPROVEMENTS: On March 6, safety improvements began for a sidewalk placement with right turn lane closure at Route 221 north from Graves Mill Road to Forest Dale Drive with traffic restrictions from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Expected completion is November 2023.
PAVING OPERATIONS: Weather permitting, crews will pave, patch and repair pavement on various routes. Lane closures may be in place and flaggers may control traffic at times during daylight or nighttime hours. Drivers should watch for signs and expect possible delays.
Franklin County
ROUTE 767 PIPE REPLACEMENT: Effective Monday, August 14, a section of Route 767 (Prillaman Switch Road) will be closed for a pipe replacement. The closure is located 0.14 mile south of Route 837 (Marshall Hill Road) and 1.79 miles north of Route 768 (Lighthaven Road). Work is scheduled for completion the afternoon/evening of Friday, September 29.
MOUNTAIN VALLEY PIPELINE: Mountain Valley Pipeline is expected to begin full construction again by mid-July. Temporary intermittent flagging operations will be in place in the county throughout the remainder of the project (with a tentative completion date of February 2024) to load/unload equipment at crossings and construction entrances. Scheduled completion is February 2024.
PAVING OPERATIONS: Weather permitting, crews will pave, patch and repair pavement on various secondary routes. Lane closures may be in place and flaggers may control traffic at times during daylight or nighttime hours. Drivers should watch for signs and expect possible delays with flagging or pilot car operations.
Route 122: Milling and patching with a flagging operation will be in place on Route 122 from 2.25 miles north of Route 116 to 0.21 mile north of Route 636, during nighttime hours, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Traffic Alerts
- 511: For the most current traffic and road work information, call 511, download the 511 App or visit511virginia.org. Drivers can also sign up to receive personalized traffic alerts, view traffic cameras or download the free Android or iPhone mobile app.
- Twitter: Follow 511 Twitter feeds for the southwest area of Virginia at @511southwestva or follow @VaDOTSalem on Twitter.
- Facebook: Join the Facebook community group page at facebook.com/groups/VDOTSalem for traffic and general information on projects.
Road Maintenance
VDOT performs the following activities as part of routine maintenance on roadways throughout the district. To submit a work order request for road repairs or assistance, contact VDOT at 800.FOR.ROAD (800.367.7623), or submit online at virginiadot.org.
- Paving Operations: Weather permitting, crews will pave, patch and repair pavement on various routes. Lane closures may be in place and flaggers may control traffic at times during daylight hours, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Drivers should watch for signs and expect possible delays.
- Surface Treatment Operations: Weather permitting, crews will begin surface treatment operations on various routes. Lane closures may be in place and flaggers may control traffic at times during daylight hours. Drivers should watch for signs and expect possible delays. The road surface may be rough for a several weeks after surface treatment is applied. Once it packs down, the road surface will be brushed and return to a smoother surface.
- Pavement Markings: Pavement marking operations will be performed district-wide in various counties on secondary routes. These will be mobile operations with lane closures, as they proceed through each county. Motorists should use caution and follow mobile signs for direction.
- Ditching, Grading, Slope and Shoulder Repairs: Lane closures may be in place during daylight hours for shoulder repairs. Watch for flaggers controlling traffic.
- Pipe Replacements: Crews will be working on various secondary roads to replace pipes under the roadway with periodic lane closures during daylight hours on weekdays. Watch for flaggers controlling traffic.
- Drainage Maintenance: Crews will be working on various secondary roads where drainage issues are present with periodic lane closures during daylight hours on weekdays. Watch for flaggers controlling traffic.
- Mowing, Tree Trimming and Brush Removal (various routes): Crews will mow on secondary routes during daylight hours on weekdays. Watch for lane and/or shoulder closures.
- Unpaved Road Maintenance: Crews will be working on various secondary non-hard surface roads grading and replacing stone with periodic lane closures during daylight hours on weekdays. Watch for flaggers controlling traffic.
- Guardrail Repairs: Lane closures may be in place for guardrail repairs at various locations. Work will be performed during daytime hours from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Paving Information: VDOT now offers coverage of tracking paving progress statewide, which allows community members and stakeholders to view specific locations slated for paving and individual details of each project. Paving season typically extends from April to November and the map is updated weekly to detail exactly where paving projects are planned, ongoing and show how they’re to give residents and travelers a tool to use to best plan for travel and stay safe near these work zones. Drivers can get specific information about the status of paving projects at virginiaroads.org.
