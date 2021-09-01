At the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday, Aug. 17, Supervisor Ben Farmer (Callands-Gretna) made a motion to continue matching donations collected by the Cool Branch Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department, the Penhook agency that services about 60 percent of calls to Franklin County and 40 percent of calls to Pittsylvania County.
“Through a lot of discussion and a lot of negotiations, trying to find a common solution that is best for both counties, unfortunately, we are just not there yet,” Farmer said. “The good news is that this board still wants to stick behind the commitment we made two years ago and try to do our part to keep Cool Branch moving forward.”
Farmer’s motion, which suggests Pittsylvania County match donations to the department from July 1 to Sept. 30, 2021, for a total contribution of up to $230,000, passed unanimously by a 7-0 vote.
“The unwillingness of Franklin County to work with Pittsylvania County on this issue ... Franklin County didn’t do their fair share,” Chairman Bob Warren asserted. “I support this because the citizens of Franklin County have been the largest donors. It is very unfortunate that citizens have had to take it upon themselves to do the work of what their municipal governing body should have been doing for them.”
