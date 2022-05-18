The Central Virginia Business Coalition, based in Forest, recently announce it will hold its fourth annual Empower Women’s Seminar and Athena Awards Luncheon fourth annual Empower Women’s Seminar on Thursday, May 19, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Legacy Auditorium in Lynchburg.
This event brings women of all ages and backgrounds together to celebrate and support each other.
This year’s keynote speaker will be POW Jessica Lynch. Lynch is a former United States Army soldier who served in the 2003 invasion of Iraq.
On March 23, 2003, Private First-Class Lynch’s convoy was ambushed by Iraqi forces during the Battle of Nasiriyah. Lynch was seriously injured and captured. Her subsequent recovery by U.S. Special Operations Forces was the first successful rescue of an American female prisoner of war since WW2. Jessica has been awarded the bronze star, purple heart and prisoner of war medals.
