The Bedford Museum & Genealogical Library is partnering with Little Town Players to put on a Historic Centertown Ghost Walk this year.
The Historic Ghost Walk Tours will take place Saturday night, Oct. 29.
There will be two tours, one at 5:30 p.m. and the other at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets may be purchased at the Bedford Museum. Prices are $20 for adults, $10 for kids ages 6 to 17, and free for all children under the age of 5. Seniors, military and museum members at research level and above receive a $5 discount.
Appearances will include Dr. Pogue, General Andrew Lewis, and Carl Overstreet, just to name a few.
For more information, contact the Bedford Museum and Genealogical Library at 540-586-4520 or stop by 201 E Main St. in Bedford between Monday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Read more stories in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.