Before leaving office, Gov. Ralph Northam announced additional administration appointments Jan. 8, including two individuals from Bedford County.
Tommy Barron of Bedford County, field sales and tech representative for Cargill Animal Nutrition, was selected for the Virginia Horse Industry Board.
D.W. Lawhorne of Bedford, director of Public Works for the Town of Bedford, was appointed to the Board for Waste Management Facility Operators.
