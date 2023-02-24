Congressman Bob Good (VA-05), whose representation includes the Smith Mountain Lake area of Pittsylvania County, had introduced the Children Have Opportunities in Classrooms Everywhere Act (CHOICE) Act.
The bill would provide struggling families the choice of having federal education funds follow their students to the school of their choice or deposited into a 529 savings account.
The CHOICE Act helps provide choice in education for struggling families to deposit education funds into a 529 savings account to follow their students in public school, private school, homeschool or other qualified educational expenses. This bill would also streamline existing federal funding into two targeted grant formulas: the concentration grant and the basic grant. According to public polling, school choice is supported by most Americans, including a majority of Democrats.
