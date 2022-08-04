The renowned dulcimer player Joe Collins will present a concert at 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, at Thrasher United Methodist Church – Chapel, 707 E. Washington Ave., in Vinton. A free-will offering will be accepted.
“Hilarious and just plain entertaining, National Champion Joe Collins combines great mountain dulcimer wizardry with good, solid vocals,” the Roanoke Valley Dulcimers stated.
A folk musician and mountain dulcimer player since the late ’70s, Collins is a songwriter, vocalist and occasional guitarist. His music can be described as a merging of Gordon Lightfoot and Burl Ives with a mountain dulcimer twist.
“His performances are sprinkled with a lot of humor and some excellent mountain dulcimer playing — sure to bring a smile to audiences of all ages,” the Roanoke Valley Dulcimers stated. “Joe is also a popular performer in festivals around the country.”
In addition, Collins will teach four mountain dulcimer workshops on Monday, Aug. 8, at Thrasher Methodist Church. The workshops include Focusing on Basic Chords at 9 a.m., Sweet and Gentle Songs for the Mountain Dulcimer at 10:30 a.m., Making Arrangements at 1:30 a.m., and Bringing Out the Irish in You at 3 p.m. The cost is $15 for one, $25 for two, $30 for three or four.
Confirm your participation in classes by emailing roanokevalleydulcimers@gmail.com. If paying at the door, bring cash or check payable to Joe Collins. Those who would like to pay with credit card prior to coming to class, contact Collins at dulciman@bellsouth.net, and he will send an invoice.
The concert and classes are co-sponsored in cooperation with the Roanoke Valley Dulcimers. For additional information, email roanokevalleydulcime@gmail.com
