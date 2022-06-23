During the Franklin County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday, June 21, Franklin County Public Schools (FCPS) Director of Operations Jason Guilliams addressed what Franklin County will do to better protect students because of the Uvalde, Texas, shooting.
Guilliams said that “our goal is to never evaluate what happened somewhere else but to evaluate how are we prepared.”
Guilliams highlighted the importance between the relationship between the sheriff’s office and schools, and how that relationship has strengthened and will only continue to grow. Deputies are going to the schools and checking on safety, such as if doors are locked.
Active shooter training is ongoing for school faculties, and participation has been required for years. There are fire drills, lockdown drills, and crisis and threat teams in place in schools in an effort to help students in emergency situations.
Technological safety also is a priority as systems such as the ability to call 911 and the call being traced as legitimate are being discussed.
After Guilliams finished his update, Sheriff W.Q. Overton addressed school safety and agreed with Guilliams on all he presented before the board as it pertained to ensuring the safety of students. Overton talked about how a survey was conducted and students did in fact fear for their safety, and that shouldn’t be the case, according to Overton.
Board member Ronald Mitchell then presented a passion-filled speech on how action needs to be done about protecting students and how merely talking about what needs to be done needs to cease.
Chairman Ronnie Thompson agreed but told Mitchell that it’s not that easy and things “have to be worked out.”
FCPS Superintendent Dr. Bernice Cobbs approached the board and mentioned how there are four safety officers who are currently unarmed, and a total of 12 schools are without proper security.
Overton mentioned the difficulty of having officers present at these schools.
Thompson told Cobbs and Overton to have something in place and have proposals instead of just talking about it. The other members agreed.
