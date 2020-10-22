A vehicle registered to an individual reported missing in Bedford County has been found abandoned and burned with human remains inside near the intersection of Forbes Road and State Park Road in the Appomattox-Buckingham State Forest in Appomattox County.
The vehicle, a 2002 GMC Yukon, was found Wednesday and is registered to an individual who was reported missing by his family that day. The family made the missing person report to the Bedford County Sheriffs Office.
The Appomattox County Sheriff's Office, working in conjunction with the Bedford County Sheriffs Office, is conducting an investigation into remains recovered from the vehicle that had been set on fire. The investigation began at approximately 11 a.m. Wednesday.
The remains were transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke for positive identification and determination of the cause of death.
The Virginia State Police, along with Amherst County Sheriffs Office, Lynchburg Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms are assisting with the investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident or recall seeing the vehicle fire or suspicious activity in the area Tuesday night, Oct. 20, through Wednesday morning, Oct. 21, is asked to contact the Appomattox County Sheriffs Office at 434-352-8241.
