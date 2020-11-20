Forensic Nurses Week was Nov. 9-13. Marking 11 years and counting, Forensic Nurses Week is designated to recognize the dedicated nurses who provide exceptional care to patients impacted by violence, abuse and trauma.
The Bedford Child Advocacy Center (CAC) is an interview facility for law enforcement or child protective services to use when they believe a child has experienced abuse or may have witnessed a traumatic event.
The CAC is an environment where children tell about their experience to a trained interviewer who understands child development and asks questions in a way that does not re-traumatize the child. The Bedford Child Advocacy Center partners with Centra’s Forensic Nursing Examiners (FNE) program to help interview and examine children who are victims of sexual or physical abuse.
“By providing forensic nursing services, Centra provides the community with a vital resource to ensure patients impacted by violence and abuse receive the specialized care they deserve,” said April Rasmussen, Manager of Lynchburg General Hospital’s FNE Unit.
After interviews and exams are over, children are invited to leave their painted handprints on the wall. These handprints represent the precious lives of those who have been forever changed by sexual abuse.
Organizations like the CAC and FNE help to make these situations less traumatic by providing a resource for children that prevents them from having to come through the Emergency Department for formal forensic evaluations. Since it’s opening in 2019, the CAC has supported 188 children and their families through some form of abuse.
Read more stories in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Pick up a copy or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view articles in the print and/or e-edition version.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.