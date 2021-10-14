Moneta-based attorneys for the family of the Stone Bridge High School student who was allegedly sexually assaulted in the girls’ restroom on May 28 by a boy claiming to be “gender fluid” today announced they will pursue legal actions against Loudoun County under the provisions of Title IX.
The Smith family has retained The Stanley Law Group of Moneta, which will also represent Mr. Smith against “wrongful and unconstitutional” charges filed against him in Circuit Court.
Mr. and Mrs. Smith, parents of the student, stated, “The sexual assault our daughter endured should never happen to any young girl, or any child, attending a public school. But because of indifference and negligence by Loudoun County Public Schools and the Loudoun School Board, it did. And now, it has happened to another girl at another Loudoun County school at the hands of the very same assailant.
“The sexual assault on our daughter and the subsequent sexual assault by the same individual were both predictable and preventable. Subsequent to the sexual assault on our daughter, Loudoun County Public Schools formalized the policy regarding restroom use that was easily exploitable by a potential sexual assailant. Because of poor planning and misguided policies, Loudoun Schools failed to institute even minimal safeguards to protect students from sexual assaults. And contrary to statements from the Loudoun County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office, our family was never informed that the student who sexually assaulted our daughter was being returned to the schools. Had we been informed, we would have been outraged.
“The facts are that a male student claiming to be ‘gender fluid’ was permitted to enter the girls’ bathroom on May 28 and sexually assault our daughter. Making matters worse, the school system repeatedly failed to protect her thereafter. Then, they concealed the sexual assault from the public while considering formalizing a bathroom access policy that would have – and now has – increased the likelihood of sexual assaults like these. As a result, our daughter and our family has suffered, and continue to suffer, from the very real consequences of a policy that endangers the safety of every student.”
Regarding the charges against him related to events at the June 22 Loudoun County School Board meeting, Scott Smith, father of the sexually assaulted girl, commented, “As a concerned parent whose daughter’s sexual assault was directly related to the policies being considered, I attended the June 22 school board meeting. I did not intend to speak and did not sign up to speak at the meeting, but was very concerned about what the school board was considering.
“When the school board abruptly ended the meeting, I was confronted and taunted by an activist who supports the school board’s bathroom policy. The activist was aware of the sexual assault on my daughter and wrongfully assumed I was going to speak. Despite being subjected to this unprovoked confrontation, I was unreasonably restrained by law enforcement, completely violating my constitutional rights.
“While some in the media have tried to impugn my character, I am not a domestic terrorist. I am a concerned father who loves his family and will protect them at every turn.”
Bill Stanley of The Stanley Law Group, who is also a state senator serving part of the Smith Mountain Lake area, stated, “What happened to Mr. and Mrs. Smith and their daughter in Loudoun County is absolutely abhorrent and unacceptable. It is a nightmare no family should have to endure, yet it has happened twice in Loudoun Schools in the same year by the same perpetrator. This is outrageous.
“The conduct of Loudoun County Schools and the Loudoun School Board directly resulted in the brutal rape of the Smith’s daughter at Stone Bridge High. It only takes an instant to see how Loudoun County Schools have adversely affected this family, and have harmed their daughter. To date, no one with Loudoun County Public Schools or the School Board has been held accountable for the wrong done to the Smith family. Our firm intends to rectify that.
“We will fight the wrongful and unconstitutional criminal charges against Mr. Smith in circuit court. We will protect the interests of their daughter at every turn of the legal process. And, we will pursue federal Title IX actions against the local government and all officials who are responsible for allowing this harm to come to the Smith’s daughter.
“We also will pursue any and all who seek to defame this wonderful family. For the time being, this family deserves and is entitled to privacy. We will not rest until justice is done for the Smith family.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.