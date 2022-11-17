Harvester adds Big Head Todd and the Monsters to 2023 lineup

Colorado-grown rock band Big Head Todd and the Monsters will take the stage at Harvester Performance Center in Rocky Mount in February.
The group, which has quietly become an American institution following three and a half decades of writing, recording and touring, will perform at the Harvester on Thursday, Feb. 23, at 8 p.m. with doors opening at 7 p.m.
The ensemble released its seminal breakout, “Sister Sweetly,” in 1993. Powered by staples “Broken Hearted Savior,Sister Sweetly,” “It’s Alright,” and “Bittersweet,” the record eventually went platinum. At the time, “Variety” hailed frontman Todd Park Mohr as “a soulful singer and nimble lead guitarist.”
