During the Bedford County School Board meeting Thursday, May 12, resolutions for parental rights going forward were read aloud by board member Susan Kirby.
A presentation was supposed to occur, but the presenter could not make the school board meeting.
Kirby read the resolution statement, and this item will be discussed during an upcoming board meeting.
The resolution statement mentions matters such as:
• Parents are in the best position to know their own child’s needs and circumstances, and, therefore, should maintain authority over all decisions that could impact the health and well being of their children.
• The Bedford County School Board believes that education must focus on academic subjects and, without exception, should not include personal bias and/or personal political opinion, grooming or indoctrination.
• The Bedford County School Board believes that any parent has the right to see and evaluate all surveys, data collection and psychological profiling before they are administered to students and that parents have the right to ‘opt out’ of any or any testing, participation in, and/or data collection on their children.
