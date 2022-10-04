A man from Hardy died Monday, Oct. 3, from injuries received from a single-vehicle crash Thursday, Sept. 29, in Franklin County, according to Virginia State Police today.
The crash occurred at 3:17 a.m. Sept. 29 on Route 678, one tenth of a mile south of Route 688 in Franklin County.
A 2004 Jeep Cherokee was traveling north on Route 678 when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree.
Raymond Leon Chisom, 80, of Hardy, drove the Jeep. Chisom was wearing his seatbelt and was transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital before succumbing to his injuries Oct. 3.
The crash remains under investigation by the Virginia State Police.
