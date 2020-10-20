In the early hours of October 20th, 2020 two local convenience stores were burglarized. The Eagle Mart located at 7645 Hardy Road in Hardy, VA and the Redwood Express Mart located at 3362 Old Franklin Turnpike in Glade Hill, VA reported broken windows and stolen goods from both locations upon opening. Cigarettes and cash were missing from both locations.
The suspects described as two middle aged males with masks and head coverings. One of the suspects was wearing a dark colored shirt with writing and light-colored pants. The other suspect was seen carrying a black duffle bag and wearing a tan sweatshirt. If anyone has any information about these suspects or the recent burglaries, please contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 540-483-3000.
