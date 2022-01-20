To date Franklin County has secured $18.8 million (approximately $19 million) in state and federal grant funding for the development of the Summit View Business Park, with $1 million being the latest, which was announced Thursday for the continued development of the 100-acre business ready site pad.
The Franklin County government has stated that having prepared and ready sites is key to the county’s efforts to recruit businesses to the community. Franklin County competed with 25 localities to receive a grant from the Business Ready Sites Program and was awarded the third highest grant award. Governor-at-the-time Northam announced that 11 localities will receive funding totaling $7 million.
“Speed to business is one of the first things prospective businesses inquire about when looking to expand,” said Franklin County Director of Economic Development Beth Simms. “Franklin County is listening to what prospective businesses are inquiring about and having business-ready sites, along with a skilled workforce, will continue to make Franklin County competitive in attracting companies that provide unmatched opportunities for our residents.”
