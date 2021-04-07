Rooster Rise & Shine Distillery, located at 96 Builders Pride Drive, is set to open less than a month after being approved by the Franklin County Board of Supervisors at its most recent meeting.
Owner Laura Turner said the process with the supervisors was a little stressful because she wasn’t expecting any major concerns over the new distillery.
“I was kind of just shocked,” she said.
One of the biggest concerns from the board was how Turner was going to police the amount of alcohol, which is only three ounces. At the latest meeting, she said she brought a brand new $300 driver license scanner. It will be scanned upon the first order.
