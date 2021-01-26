Gifts from four different sources over the past three months, combined with proceeds from several small-group events, have helped offset Avenel’s 2020 loss of rental revenue.
The Avenel Foundation’s board stated it is grateful for each of the following philanthropic donations and grants.
In October a check for $15,000 arrived from the estate of John K. Boardman, a civic leader in Bedford for many years.Slated for part of a future landscape project, these funds will extend Avenel’s ability to continue work on the grounds that Boardman and his four daughters (Scottie, Holly, Beth and Cathy) began in 2016.
At that time Boardman made known his wish to establish a memorial to his wife Marilyn, who had served on the Avenel board for a number of years.As liaison between Boardman and the board, John Bond helped the Boardman family plan the memorial that resulted in an elegant brick driveway encircling a garden, which are dedicated to Boardman.
Discussions about design and execution of the chosen project were extensive. The new brick driveway that necessitated approval from Historic Resources for use of the herring-bone pattern followed the lines of the earlier gravel one.John noted that the brick laid in an interlocking herring-bone design provides stability to the structure of the driveway as cars round the curves. He remembered conferring with one of Boardman’s sons-in-law, who worked in the masonry business, and being involved in plans to make one pillar at the entrance taller than the other to compensate for the uneven ground on each side of the drive.
