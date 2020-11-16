In anticipation of the holiday season, the Bedford Regional Water Authority (BRWA) and Lynchburg Water Resources (LWR) have partnered to encourage citizens to properly dispose of and recycle cooking oils and grease by giving away free grease disposal kits that can be filled with the drippings from holiday meals and returned to the water providers for sustainable disposal.
One of the biggest issues in local sewer systems is the buildup of fat, oil and grease in the sewer pipes. When these ingredients are poured down the drain, they solidify in the sewer pipes, mixing with non-flushable items (like wet wipes and shop rags) and create fatbergs that block the sewer lines and cause costly and unsafe overflows into backyards, forests and streams.
“A big gift that citizens can give themselves, the community and the environment this holiday season is to properly dispose of fats, rags, oil and grease,” said BRWA Executive Director Brian Key. “By keeping those items out of the pipes, customers will end up saving money by not having costly sewer backups, and also this help save the environment from untreated wastewater spilling out of backed-up pipes."
To help keep community pipes clean and our environment safe, Lynchburg Water Resources and the Bedford Regional Water Authority are partnering to hand out free at-home grease collection kits. The collected grease will then be recycled into an environmentally-friendly biofuel or be donated to a local farmer for livestock feed.
“These kits provide our community with the information and tools they need to protect our infrastructure and environment, right at the kitchen sink,” said LWR Director Tim Mitchell. “We encourage the community to practice proper grease disposal methods during the holiday season and year round.”
The free grease collection kits include a funnel, can lid, sponge, dish scraper and informational handouts on how to use the items and how to properly dispose of the grease. The kits will be available at a variety of locations due to a partnership with Lynchburg Parks and Recreation and the Lynchburg Community Market.
Individuals can pick up a kit at the following locations:
• BRWA Smith Mountain Lake Water Treatment Facility Table will be set up for grab and go outside of the main entrance until Nov. 30, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• BRWA Administration Building Table will be set up for grab and go within the front lobby until Nov. 30, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Lynchburg Community Market Table will be set up for grab and go until Monday, Nov. 30. Kit handout events will occur at the market on Saturday, Nov. 21, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Wednesday, Nov. 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Lynchburg Parks and Recreation Neighborhood Centers (College Hill, Diamond Hill, Daniel’s Hill and Jefferson Park), available during open hours until Nov. 30.
• Templeton Senior Center, available during open hours until Nov. 30.
• Lynchburg College Hill Water Treatment Plant Administration Building Table will be set up for grab and go within the front administration building lobby Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Lynchburg Wastewater Treatment Plant Kits are located on the top shelf of the grease recycling container. Plant is open 24/7 for grease recycling or kit pick up.
To recycle holiday cooking oil and grease, drop off sealed containers at any of the above locations in designated drop-off boxes during open hours. Citizens may also drop off used cooking oil and grease year-round at the Lynchburg Wastewater Treatment Plant’s grease recycling center located at 2301 Concord Turnpike in Lynchburg or at the Bedford Regional Water Authority’s Administration Building located at 1723 Falling Creek Road in Bedford.
For more information about “Enjoy the Feast, Recycle the Grease,” visit: www.lynchburgva.gov/enjoy-feast-recycle-grease or www.brwa.com/publicinformation/SitePages/Enjoy%20the%20Feast%20Recycle%20the%20Grease.aspx.
