Scruggs Dive Team partners with Carilion Clinic Ironman 70.3 Virginia Blue Ridge Triathlon

The Scruggs FST (Dive Team), a part of the Scruggs Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad in Moneta, provided dive support during the Carilion Clinic Ironman 70.3 Virginia’s Blue Ridge Triathlon held on June 4. Working with regional partners, the dive team was assigned to multiple boat crews from Franklin County, Roanoke County, and Botetourt County to help keep all the participants safe during the swim phase of the triathlon, which took place at Carvins Cove in Roanoke. The dive team extended a special thank you to all of the volunteers who help keep watch over swimmers.
The triathlon includes a one-lap swim phase at Carvins Cove, a 56-mile bike course through the Blue Ridge Mountains and and 13.1 mile run along the Roanoke River Greenway path before finishing at River’s Edge Sports Complex in Roanoke.
Scruggs FST (Dive Team) provides water search, recovery services and underwater investigation for Smith Mountain Lake and the Commonwealth of Virginia.
