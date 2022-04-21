The 67th Annual Vinton Dogwood Festival is back in full bloom this year April 28 to May 1.
The festival features a four-day carnival, annual parade, more than 90 vendors featuring handmade crafts and Business Showcase, Friday night concert, festival entertainment stages, antique car show, crowning of Miss Vinton Dogwood Festival, free Kids’ Zone and the new Teen Space.
Kickoff for the celebration begins Thursday, April 28, at 6 p.m. and concludes Sunday, May 1, with carnival rides for children and adults, games and food by Cole Shows.
THE PIZAZZ BAND, performing soul, funk, beach country and rock, will present a concert the evening of Friday, April 29, at the Vinton Farmers’ Market Stage, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.; gates and the beverage garden open at 6 p.m. Admission is $5.
