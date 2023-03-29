Home cooking is a way of life in the south. Southern recipes are held closely to a cook’s heart. But sharing the joy of food prepared and experienced by those served is not the only treat savored: passing on recipes for others to try and make part of their own tradition of cooking is just as important.
This newly introduced feature in Smith Mountain Eagle will highlight some of the recipes and stories behind them provided by locals in the community who take pride in the comfort that serving others’ gives.
As a passionate cook who does so for the pure joy of serving others, I am proud to share my grandmother’s Blue Ribbon Pound Cake recipe. The name of my grandmother’s pound cake recipe formed out of her winning the blue ribbon in the pound cake category at the West Virginia State Fair. It is a recipe that has been passed down through my family for generations – to my mother, my aunt, my siblings and to me. I hope you find as much joy in making this delicious, comforting treat for you and your family to enjoy as it gives to me.
Ingredients
- 2 sticks Oleo
- ½ cup Crisco
- 2 ½ cups white sugar
- 5 eggs
- 3 cups flour
- Pinch of salt
- ½ tsp baking powder
- 2 tsp lemon extract
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- 1 cup whole milk
Directions
Cream together oleo, Crisco and sugar until light and fluffy. Add eggs (one at a time), beating well after each. Sift together the flour, salt and baking powder. Add lemon extract and vanilla extract to one cup of milk, followed by adding alternatively to the oleo, Crisco and eggs mixture with the flour mixture. Beat well. Pour into a lightly greased Bundt cake pan. Place in a COLD oven, then heat to 325 degrees. Bake for one hour, or until tests done by inserting a toothpick into the cake and removing without any mixture showing. Serves 12.
To submit your favorite recipes to the Smith Mountain Lake Recipe Corner, send the ingredients, directions, a short reflection about what makes your recipe a family and friends’ favorite, along with a picture of your dish to steve@smithmountaineagle.com. Include “Recipe Corner” in the subject field.
