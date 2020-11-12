Taylor’d In Thyme hosted its fall festival this past Saturday, and it was considered by the owners to be their best yet considering the vendors and turnout.
“It’s beyond explanation,” said co-owner Cynthia Arrington about how well she thought it went. “I just couldn’t believe it.”
The festival, located at 1510 Morgans Fork Road, Penhook, was scheduled for six hours, and co-owner Brittany Steele said that they were extremely busy from beginning to near the end.
With all the festivities featured at the event, it’s not hard to understand why. A total of 36 vendors were present at Taylor’d In Thyme, and selections included antiques, home décor and more.
Steele mentioned the different activities they had at this event compared to their Fourth of July event.
“We had free pumpkin painting, we had free hay rides, free trackless train, and we had a build-a-buddy station,” she said.
The build-a-buddy station, much like build-a-bear, is building your own stuffed animal. It was one of the most successful vendors there.
“She almost sold out,” Steele said. “She did really well.”
It wasn’t the only vendor that saw success. Steele said that each vendor found success networking with customers and selling their products. She noted that because it is close to Christmas, most of the vendors were selling Christmas-themed products.
Taylor’d In Thyme is now closed for the season but will have a virtual shopping day close to Thanksgiving. It will remain closed throughout the winter season and plans to reopen in April, when its will hold a spring festival that will hopefully outdo the fall one. Steele said the vendors that participated are the driving force making it successful.
“We appreciate our vendors very much,” said Steele. “We appreciate the customers that come out and everyone that supports us.”
If Taylor’d In Thyme sees more success at a future festival, that would be an accomplishment in itself considering more than 200 people showed up to take part in festivities this past weekend.
Co-owner Angie Stewart recalled how when they opened their doors for the first time two years ago, they were begging vendors to come to their first events. Now? They have had to turn vendors away because they have run out of space to set up.
“Our cup has flowed over,” she said. “We’ve come a long ways.”
