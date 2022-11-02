The public is invited to spend a fun-filled day sampling tasty chili and soaking up the stunning fall foliage along the shores of Smith Mountain Lake at the 19th SML Chili Festival.
The family-friendly event will take place Saturday, Nov. 5, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Bridgewater Plaza. Tickets are $7 per person (cash only) with kids 5 and younger admitted free. The event is presented by Margaret Crayé of Lifestyle & Lake Real Estate Group.
Spank, an ’80s party band, will perform from noon to 3 p.m.
