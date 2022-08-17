Goodview Baptist Church to celebrate century of service

Going all the way back to the early 1920s, Goodview Baptist Church, located at 1057 Grace Court in Goodview, has been providing the local community with a place for worship and celebration.
Along with the thousands of church services that have been held at Goodview Baptist over the decades, there are the scores of weddings, funerals, homecoming dinners, and other functions that have brought the local community together.
This summer marks the 100th anniversary of Goodview Baptist Church ministering in Goodview, and Sunday, Aug. 21, has been set
