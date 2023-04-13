Search continues for new Franklin County Schools superintendent

Wirtz, VA (24184)

Today

Cloudy with rain in the morning...then scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.