Search continues for new Franklin County Schools superintendent

The search for a new Franklin County Schools new superintendent to replace outgoing superintendent Bernice Cobbs is getting narrowed down by members of the Franklin County School Board. The board’s goal is to find a replacement by the time Cobb steps down June 30.
Chairman Jeff Worley says the county has received 22 inquiries. Of these, 17 are diverse candidates who have applied for the position.
Two candidates are current superintendents, five were central office administrators and four were principals and building-level administrators. The remaining six have experience in other positions.
Twelve of the applicants were from Virginia, two from Maryland, one from South Carolina, one from North Carolina, and one from California.
Candidate interviews will be conducted April 22 to May 6. The meetings will be closed to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.