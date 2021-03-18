Del. Charles D. Poindexter (R-9th District) announced he will run for re-election to the House of Delegates in the Virginia General Assembly.
Poindexter serves the 9th District, which includes most of Franklin County, western Henry County, and Patrick County. He office states that he is a proven steadfast conservative always willing to tackle tough issues and serve the needs of his constituents.
“The people of the 9th District deserve better than the liberal legislation being forced upon them by the Democrat Majority controlled House,” Poindexter said. “From election integrity and voter security issues to protecting agricultural interests, families, seniors, and small businesses from onerous regulations, taxes and fees, I will continue to fight to protect our rural and small town values and way of life.”
