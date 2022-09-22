The Moneta/Smith Mountain Lake Library is seeking donations of gently used children and teen clothes.
Those who have kids or teens who outgrew the clothes they wore to school last year are asked to drop off their gently used and clean school clothes at the Moneta/SML Library by Thursday, Sept. 22. Clothes for all ages and sizes are accepted.
The library will then have a clothing swap at Family Fun Night on Thursday, Sept. 29, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
