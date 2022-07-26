Harvester Performance Center in Rocky Mount has booked two additional acts for its fall line-up.
Darin and Brooke Aldridge will perform at the Harvester on Friday, Sept. 23, at 8 p.m. and Harvester favorite Keller Williams will take the stage Sunday, Oct. 16, at 8 p.m.
Darin and Brooke Aldridge’s latest project together, “This Life We’re Livin’,” celebrates the space the husband-and-wife team now occupies – the top of bluegrass music.
“(The album) takes you a little further into the lives and story of Darin and Brooke,” Brooke Aldridge said. “It paints the picture of where we started, dreams we had, and a life and musical journey that we feel blessed to share together every day.”
Brooke Aldridge is a four-time consecutive winner of the Female Vocalist of the Year award given by the International Bluegrass Music Association. Darin Aldridge, once a six-year member of The Country Gentleman, is a singer and multi-instrumentalist.
Together with their band – Billy Gee on bass, Samantha Snyder on fiddle, and Jacob Metz on banjo and resonator guitar – Darin and Brooke were recognized with the IBMA’s nomination for 2021 Vocal Group of the Year.
Keller Williams’ show will be a 20th anniversary celebration of his album “Laugh.” Williams will be joined by the original musicians from the album, Tye North ( Leftover Salmon) and Dave Watts (The Motet).
Hailing from Fredericksburg, Virginia, Williams released his first album, “Freek,” in 1994, and has since given each of his albums a single syllable title that serves as a concise summation of the concept guiding each project.
“Williams’ albums reflect his pursuit to create music that sounds like nothing else,” Harvester stated. “Unbeholden to conventionalism, he seamlessly crosses genre boundaries. The end product is music that encompasses rock, jazz, funk and bluegrass, and always keeps the audience on its feet.”
Doors will open an hour before the shows. Tickets to both shows are available at harvester-music.com.
