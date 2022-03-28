James McMurtry, who last year released his first full-length studio album in seven years, “The Horses and the Hounds,” will perform at the Harvester Performance Center in Rocky Mount on April 13.
The show is for all ages and starts at 8 p.m. with doors opening at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25/$30 from https://www.tixr.com/groups/harvester/events/james-mcmurtry-25877.
In McMurtry’s new effort, “The Horses and the Hounds,” the acclaimed songwriter backs personal narratives with “effortless elegance” (“Canola Fields”) and “endless energy” (“If It Don’t Bleed”), a press release for his album stated.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.