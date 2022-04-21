Bill Butterfield, president of the Smith Mountain Lake Association (SMLA), recently announced that Chitwood Landscape Design has joined SMLA as a gold business partner.
“We are an all-volunteer, non-profit organization that has depended upon our member and business partner support to fund out initiatives over the past 50 years,” Butterfield said, acknowledging both the collaboration with Chitwood Landscape Design and the partnership that a gold sponsor represents. “Mr. Chitwood’s gold sponsorship represents not only an opportunity to join hands in our endeavor with a dedicated business partner whose business contributes to the beauty of the lake but also use the support to fund ongoing projects that help us further our mission to protect the water of Smith Mountain Lake and promote safe recreation.”
