As the Franklin County High School (FCHS) Class of 2021 lined up on June 10, all 465 of them, and walked side by side to their respective seats, they were filled with smiles as they realized they finally made it after a school year filled with many challenges and tribulations.
“The pandemic presented us with grey days, dark nights and hard winds against our backs,” said Superintendent Dr. Bernice Cobbs during her remarks. “School was not the way it normally was, there were no normals. Challenges that we could not have foreseen in a million years arose, but you stayed the course, completed the work necessary to graduate, and here you are today.”
Read more about this in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Pick up a copy or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view the full article in the print and/or e-edition version.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.