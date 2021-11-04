Results of the 2021 Virginia election have come in for the statewide seats, but the total number of votes is not yet official. Local results from the Franklin County and Bedford County are also complete with the exception of a couple. Results will be certified on November 15.
Below are the current results from the statewide election:
Glenn Youngkin (R) won the Virginia Governor’s race by receiving 1,658,686 votes (50.9%), defeating Terry McAuliffe (D), who received 1,579,401 (48.4%). Princess Blanding, who ran as an independent, received 22,528 votes (0.7%).
In Franklin County, Youngkin received 17,802 votes (74.08%) and McAuliffe received 5,865 (24.41%). in Bedford County, Youngkin received 30,796 votes (79.23%) and McAuliffe received 7,908 (20.34%).
Winsome Sears (R) will be the new Lieutenant Governor of Virginia, receiving 1,655,073 votes (50.99%), which was enough to defeat Hala Ayala (D), who received 1,587,324 votes (48.90%).
In Franklin County, Sears received 17,472 votes (73.99%) and Ayala received 6,123 (25.93%). In Bedford County, Sears received 30,489 votes (78.83%) and Ayala received 8,154 (21.08%
The new Attorney General of Virginia will be Jason Miyares (R), who received 1,644,807 votes (50.63%). Miyares defeated Mark Herring (D), who received 1,601,198 (49.29%).
In Franklin County, Miyares received 17,559 votes (74.20%) and Herring received 6,091 (25.74%). In Bedford County, Miyares received 30,578 (78.99%) and Herring received 8,104 (20.94%).
Current results from local elections in Franklin and Bedford County:
Delegate Terry Austin (R) will represent the 19th District again after receiving 9,967 votes (78.59%). Austin defeated Wendy Rowden (D), who received 2,484 votes (19.59%) and Dean Davison (L), who received 206 votes (1.62%).
Delegate Kathy Byron (R) will represent the 22nd District again after receiving 12,640 votes (80.26%), defeating Gregory Eaton (D), who had 2,876 votes (18.26%) and Sarah Jerose (L), who received 201 votes (1.28%).
Wendell Walker (R) will represent the 23rd District again after receiving 7,935 votes (78.49%), defeating Natalie Short (D), who had 2,156 votes (21.33%).
Newcomer Wren Williams (R) will represent the 9th District in the House of Delegates after receiving 14,277 votes (75.01%). Williams defeated Bridgette Craighead (D), who had 4,701 votes (24.70%).
The Bedford County Board of Supervisors had three current members who ran unopposed - District 2 representative Edgar Tuck (4,492 votes, 97.36%), District 3 representative Charla Bansley (4,172 votes, 92.71%) and District 4 representative John Sharp (5,499, 96.71%).
The Bedford County School Board saw three districts up for election with one running unopposed - Marcus Hill (4,838 votes, 94.11%), who represents District 4. Jason Johnson is the incumbent for District 2 and received 2,149 votes (45.30%). His opponent Matthew Holbrook, is a write in candidate. There is 2,595 write in votes but it is not known yet how many are for Holbrook, so a winner has not yet been named. For District 3, both candidates (Robert Ashwell and Dwayne Nelms) are write-ins. A winner has not been named yet.
The Franklin County Board of Supervisors had three members who ran unopposed - Boone District representative Ronnie Thompson (3,043 votes, 97.69%), Rocky Mount District representative Mike Carter (2,436 votes, 96.55%) and Snow Creek District representative Leland Mitchell (1,555 votes, 70.52%).
The Franklin County School Board had three districts up for election with two running unopposed - Rocky Mount District representative Jeff Worley (2,116 votes, 85.12%) and newcomer Dawn McCray (2,958 votes, 98.01%), who will represent the Boone District. Kevin David will be the new Member-at-Large for the school board after receiving 14,042 votes (64.26%). David defeated incumbent Penny Blue, who received 7,396 votes (33.85%). The Snow Creek District has three write in candidates - incumbent G.B. Washburn, Carletta Whiting, and Greg Maxwell. A winner has not been named yet.
Results from the 2021 elections came from the Virginia Department of Elections website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.