Peter Fisette has been a big fan of the television series Barnwood Builders for some time now. In fact he said at one time, he had nine episodes backed up on a DVR so he didn’t miss an episode. Little did he know, he was going to see himself featured in an episode for a project.
In preparation for Morgans Baptist Church’s 250th Anniversary Celebration, Fisette was given the role as chairman of the committee. In June 2020 he put together a team to determine how the church was going to celebrate the historic milestone. As one of two Baptist churches in southwest Virginia that are still functioning since they were founded in 1771, Fisette knew he had to come up with a great theme that would truly capture the historical significance and longevity of the church.
One day after church service, Fisette stared at a picture in the church foyer of what was once the old log cabin for Morgans Baptist Church perhaps between 1778 and 1784. He didn’t know how to go about this project until he was watching his backed-up recordings of Barnwood Builders later that Sunday afternoon and the idea suddenly came to him.
“I looked at my wife, and I said, ‘Boy wouldn’t it be neat to have those guys build it,’” Fisette said.
