The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office will conduct a fundraising raffle to benefit Virginia Special Olympics.
For the 11th year, the sheriff’s office will raise funds for these athletes.
The raffle will be for a Browning AB3 6.5 Creedmoor Bolt Action Rifle.
Tickets are just $5 each and can be purchased by:
• Seeing one of the deputies
• Emailing fcso@franklin
• Replying on Facebook/Standing Watch or on Twitter
The drawing will be held live on the Standing Watch Facebook page at 5 p.m. Friday, May 20.
Read more stories in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.