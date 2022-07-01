Gov. Glenn Youngkin kicked off Virginia Ag Week on June 13 by announcing that eleven Virginia cities and counties, including Bedford and Franklin Counties, will receive $214,000 in state funds to support new investments into the infrastructure supporting their local food and farming systems.
The following local projects are receiving funding in this round of the AFID Infrastructure Grant Program:
• Commercial Kitchen Expansion, Bedford County: $9,000. Bedford County is requesting funding to expand the commercial kitchen facility located at Bramble Hollow Farm, a member of a small, sustainable food-focused farming collective known as Edible Goose Creek. Few commercial kitchen facilities exist in the area, so this facility is serving a local community need for producing value-added products. The funding request is for the purchase of a commercial tilt kettle for producing Bramble Hollow Farm’s popular chicken stock and other members’ products.
• Grain Milling Upgrades, Franklin County: $10,000. Franklin County is requesting funding to support Green Sprig Ag (GSA), a grain milling operation run by a 5th generation farmer and a member of the Common Grain Alliance, a mid-Atlantic network of grain farmers. GSA produces both feed and food grade grains and needs to make facility upgrades to more efficiently process grains entering the food system. Funds will be used to renovate an existing building to meet food grade standards for the purpose of cleaning, storing and processing grain for members of the Common Grain Alliance.
