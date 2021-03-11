The Bedford Republicans hosted multiple state candidates for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general on March 2, and at least two of them visited Smith Mountain Lake while in the area.
In attendance were Kirk Cox, Pete Snyder and Kurt Santini for governor; Glenn Davis and Winsome Sears for lieutenant governor; and Leslie Haley and Jason Myers for attorney general.
According to Cox’ campaign, he also stopped at Smith Mountain Lake and visited the Smith Mountain Lake Proud Patriots as a guest speaker.
According to the SML Proud Patriots, Davis also was at the meeting, as well as Del. Charles Poindexter.
