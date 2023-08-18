Weekly Bridge Report: August 16, 2023

The Smith Mountain Bridge Club meets at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays at the Community Center, located north of downtown Moneta at 4860 Rucker Road, behind and below the Moneta Pharmacy and Family Dentistry. Duplicate bridge is played and a partner is required. All bridge players are welcome. Please arrive with your partner no later than 12:10 p.m.
A new website is available for additional information. Visit bridgewebs.com/smithmountainlake – no password is required.
For more information about the duplicate bridge club, contact Linda at 540.666. 0230 or via email at lindasward49@gmail.com.
On August 8th, twelve pairs participated. Leaders playing North/South were Bob Cramer and Greg Brooks with 57.08%, followed by Dan Becker and Bruce Clapper with 55.83%, and Kathie Moulds and Karen Theis with 49.58%. Leaders playing East/West were Don Sandberg and Maggie Sandberg with 56.67%, followed by Elizabeth Crawford and Jean Frederick with 54.58%, and Sandy Stevens and Sam Bready with 54.17%.
On August 11th, fourteen pairs participated. Leaders playing North/South were Dan Becker and Sam Bready with 69.50%, followed by Bruce Clapper and Cathy Stewart with 69.45%, and Kathie Moulds and Sandy Stevens with 53.01%. Leaders playing East/West were Jim Maas and Tom Katsouleas with 56.35%, followed by Coy Bennett and Forrest Dunbar with 55.26%, and Pete Kauffman and Alan Detrick with 50.49%.
