During the Franklin County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday, June 21, Franklin County Public Schools (FCPS) Director of Operations Jason Guilliams addressed what Franklin County will do to better protect students because of the Uvalde, Texas, shooting.
Guilliams said that “our goal is to never evaluate what happened somewhere else but to evaluate how are we prepared.”
Guilliams highlighted the importance between the relationship between the sheriff’s office and schools, and how that relationship has strengthened and will only continue to grow. Deputies are going to the schools and checking on safety, such as if doors are locked.
Active shooter training is ongoing for school faculties, and participation has been required for years. There are fire drills, lockdown drills, and crisis and threat teams in place in schools in an effort to help students in emergency situations.
Technological safety also is a priority as systems such as the ability to call 911 and the call being traced as legitimate are being discussed.
