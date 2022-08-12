Buchanan-based Bank of Botetourt (OTCPK: BORT), which has a location at Smith Mountain Lake, recently announced its unaudited financial results for the three and six months-end June 30.
The bank produced net income amounting to $1,763,000 or $0.91 per basic share in the second quarter. This amount compares to a net income of $1,582,000 or $0.83 per share, for the same period last year. For the six months-ended, the bank produced net income amounting to $3,306,000 or $1.72 per basic share. This amount compares to a net income of $3,562,000 or $1.87 per share, for the same period last year.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.