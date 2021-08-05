Jessie Seneca, an author and founder of More of Him Ministry, will hold a book signing at Amanda’s on Saturday, Aug. 14. The book she will sign is called “52 Promises from God,” but she will have other books available to be signed if desired.
The book isn’t her most recent work; that belongs to “More of Jesus, Less of Me.” However, it has been selling well at Amanda’s recently, so Seneca and the owner, Diane Dahlby, agreed to a book signing.
Seneca said her books got on the shelf at Amanda’s after a conversation with Dahlby in March when she was shopping. She asked Dahlby if she has ever carried books by local authors, which she didn’t but wasn’t opposed to the idea. Seneca mentioned that she had a devotional with a floral design on the cover that could look good on the shelves.
“That’s kind of how it started,” said Seneca.
After she had a few on the shelves, Seneca said Dahlby texted her and asked if she can bring 10 more copies in because they were selling.
Seneca said that “52 Promises from God” is a devotional that everyone can pick up and read but added that because of the floral design on the cover, it might appeal more to women.
“It’s a soul soothing devotional journal that reminds people of God’s faithfulness,” Seneca said.
She took 52 of God’s promises in the Bible and highlights them each day. It also features a journal page where women can write down their thoughts. She said she wrote it in hopes that it can satisfy the depths of their hearts and remind them of God’s goodness. She said it’s meant to be read every day once started so the reader can read a promise a day. They can also read it once a week so they can have a promise every week of the year.
Seneca said she was a volunteer at her children’s Christian school, her church’s children ministry, and ministry for women for many years. She felt God had called her into running her own ministry and become an author, which she has been doing for 11 years. “52 Promises from God” was written two summers ago and took less than a year to write.
“From start to finish, probably about 10 months,” Seneca said.
The book signing will take place at Amanda’s on Aug. 14. It will be from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. To learn more about Seneca, visit her website at www.moreofhimministries.com.
