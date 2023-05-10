Attorney General Miyares honors Victims’ Rights Advocates with Unsung Hero Awards

Commonwealth of Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares hosted the 6th annual Unsung Heroes Award Ceremony last week, recognizing Virginians who provide exemplary service and support to victims of crime in Virginia. The Office of the Attorney General established these awards to acknowledge Virginians who dedicate their work to support crime victims with trauma-informed responses in their recovery and healing journey.
“Unsung heroes work tirelessly for others, never seeking the limelight, and, instead, serving as a light to crime victims who are often facing the darkest, most unmooring time in their life,” said Attorney General Miyares. “Our unsung heroes wake up every morning, not knowing what horrors or pain the day could bring and go to work because they know that there are victims who need their help. Their resilience and determination to make a difference in a victim’s world inspires me every day.”
Locally, Linda Ellis-Williams, Director of Domestic Violence at the YWCA in Lynchburg, was one of the 10 recipients throughout Virginia to receive a 2023 Unsung Hero Award. During her career spanning 32 years, Ellis-Williams has provided safety, assistance, and hope to victims of domestic violence. Her first experience with YWCA began as a client receiving help. Today, she serves as the Director, offering invaluable support and services to others.
After two years of raising awareness and advocating the need for a domestic violence shelter, Ellis-Williams opened Frannie's House, a domestic violence shelter for victims who live in the southern part of Campbell County and surrounding areas. A few years later, Ellis-Williams received word that the only shelter in Danville would be closing due to loss of funding, and she immediately went to work to help provide shelter to those in need. During the next five years, Ellis-Williams collaborated with Danville Advocates to raise money for another shelter. Her hard work and perseverance paid off, and now Danville has successfully opened the Haven of the Dan River Region Domestic Violence Shelter. Ellis-Williams is currently in the process of helping Farmville regain funding for their shelter to help ensure domestic violence victims in Farmville have a safe place to go.
