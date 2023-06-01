Free concert at Peaks of Otter on June 4 featuring The McKenzies

On Sunday, June 4 from 2-4 p.m. at the Peaks of Otter in Bedford, The McKenzies will perform a free outdoor concert as part of the Milepost Music series.
Woody and Marcia McKenzie have played together since 1983. The McKenzies’ variety of styles and instrumentation, strong vocals, and repertoire of lively tunes, including original songs, familiar ballads, and inspiring sing-alongs, come together to create an energetic brand of entertainment. As former members of two clogging groups, they are known to incorporate flat-foot dancing into their performances.
The concerts are hosted outdoors between the Peaks of Otter restaurant and lodge, with a scenic view of Abbott Lake and Sharp Top Mountain. In case of rain, the concert may be moved indoors. The shows are offered at Peaks of Otter on the first Sunday of each month through September. Gina & Jason Dilg will play the next session at Peaks of Otter from 2 to 4 p.m., Sunday, July 2.
The Milepost Music concerts showcase regional musicians playing traditional music on rotating Sunday afternoons at Humpback Rocks, Peaks of Otter, Mabry Mill, Doughton Park, and the Blue Ridge Parkway Visitor Center in Asheville. The programs are a collaboration between the Blue Ridge Music Center, Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation, and National Park Service.
For a complete schedule of concerts, visit http://blueridgemusiccenter.org.
