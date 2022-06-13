Gov. Glenn Youngkin took final action May 27 on 30 pieces of legislation, signing 23 bills into law and vetoing seven additional bills.
Bills from local legislators that Youngkin signed include:
• SB 4, Sen. David Suetterlein, Emergency Services and Disaster Law; limitation on duration of executive orders.
• HB 158, Del. Kathy Byron, Emergency Services and Disaster Law; limitation on duration of executive orders.
With the biennium budget still pending, Youngkin has signed more than 800 bills to date.
“On April 27, the General Assembly agreed to the vast majority of my recommendations, and today, I have taken final action on the remaining bills. While most of these bills were returned to me in an imperfect form, I firmly believe they offer a bipartisan path forward,” said Youngkin on May 27. “However, select bills required essential changes. Therefore, I have vetoed seven additional bills that would not be in the best interest of the commonwealth as my recommendations were not adopted. While the action from the bills passed during the 2022 regular session is now complete, I eagerly await the return of the General Assembly next week to send a budget to my desk that will offer significant tax relief for all Virginians while making historic investments in education, public safety, economic development, and behavioral health.”
Read more stories in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.