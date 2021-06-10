Back in 2020, Lighthouse Bible Church (LBC) in Vinton asked area law enforcement agencies to sign large police “Thin Blue Line” flags. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office participated in that signing.
On Sunday, May 30, LBC held a Memorial Day Service plus a special event to honor law enforcement. They also provided a meal after the service for all police officers and their families.
Sgt. Steve Grantham and Deputy Carter Santrock were the sheriff’s office’s representatives at the event.
“We thank Pastor Jay Richards, Administrative Pastor Josh Cunningham, Leon Caldwell (our contact person), the congregation of LBC and all the other L.E. agencies who joined in this wonderful project,” the sheriff’s office stated. “It was a very special blessing to be a part of this service.”
