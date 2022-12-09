Harvester to host Wood Brothers on March 9

The Wood Brothers have extended their 2023 tour plans with the announcement of 20 additional shows in late winter and spring. The dates will cover a wide range of ground, including a stop at Harvester Performance Center in Rocky Mount on Thursday, March 9.
The local performance will start at 8 p.m. with doors opening an hour prior to the show.
The tour includes other dates across the Midwest, upstate New York, the Southeast and Colorado.
