Bedford Humane Society will hold a Spring Fling and Photo Event on Saturday, May 14, between 2 and 5 p.m. at Southern Creamery, 9131 Forest Road in Goode.
Stop by with a pet. Photos will be taken by volunteer photographer Susan Pratt. Participants will leave with a photo in a display frame, and the photographer will email an enhanced photo that can be used to print more copies or be shared with family, friends and on social media.
Photos are $10 each as this is a fundraiser for the Bedford Humane Society. Enjoy ice cream while visiting a variety of vendor booths that will be set up selling goodies. Call 540-586-6100 with questions.
Read more stories in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.