Carl Holland Wells, 86, of Bedford, who is known for serving as the Bedford County sheriff for 21 years, died Tuesday, July 12.
He served as sheriff from 1974 to 1995 and was a deputy sheriff for many years prior to his election as sheriff.
“The men and women of the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office are saddened to announce the passing of former Sheriff Carl H. Wells,” the sheriff’s office stated Thursday. “… Sheriff Wells was a life-long resident of Bedford County, and his greatest pleasure was living a life of service to the citizens of Bedford County. A true ‘working Sheriff,’ Sheriff Wells was a pillar of the community with memberships in numerous civic and fraternal organizations. The Sheriff’s Office mourns his passing, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this time.”
According to his obituary provided by Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory in Bedford, Wells was born Jan. 5, 1936. in Bedford to the late Christopher Carl Wells and Sarah Augusta Holland Wells. He leaves behind his wife of 64 years, Ora Dale Padgett Wells, as well as two children, three grandchildren, one great-grandchild and other family members.
Wells was a member of numerous local organizations.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 23, at Bedford Baptist Church with the Rev. Dr. David L. Henderson and the Rev. Phil Bailey officiating, according to his obituary. Masonic rites will follow the memorial service at the church. The family will receive friends with fellowship from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, July 22, at Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory.
